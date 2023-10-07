Guv deliberately spreading wrong information about govt like a BJP, RSS functionary: TN Minister

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Governor RN Ravi is deliberately spreading wrong information on the issue related to the swearing-in of an SC woman local body president in Nayakaneri without even reading or understanding the Madras High Court order in the matter, which is condemnable, WRD Minister Duraimurugan said on Friday.

“Out of 12,525 panchayats, 4,357 seats are reserved for SC. Among them, swearing-in of Nayakaneri panchayat president of Tirupattur district alone has been delayed owing to court proceedings. Without understanding what the court has said in this regard, Ravi is deliberately spreading wrong information about the state government like a BJP or RSS functionary,” Duraimurugan said in a press release.

Meanwhile, a protest was staged in Ambur by almost 1,000 members of DMK-led alliance, including VCK and CPM, along with TNUEF members, against the alleged injustice of preventing P Indhumathi from assuming office as Nayakaneri panchayat president.

Paavalan, state spokesperson of VCK, said, “The CM is doing the best for the well-being of people, but there is concern about the lack of cooperation from officials. We request the CM to look into this issue.”

As per rotational policy adopted for reservation of local bodies, the president post of Nayakkaneri was reserved for SC (women). Among two women who contested for the post, the nomination of one candidate was rejected and Indhumathi won unopposed on September 25, 2021.

However, former panchayat president K Sivakumar, belonging to a dominant caste, approached the high court seeking to quash the Election Commission’s decision to reserve the panchayat for SC women. The team of advocates from TNUEF, CPI (M), VCK, and DVK said the case is between Sivakumar and the state election commission, and Indhumathi was added as a respondent later. However, there is no stay order on Indhumathi taking oath as panchayat president.

Indhumathi said, “The dominant community has kept my family and supporters away from the panchayat by cutting off electricity connection and breaking water pipes in the house. I wonder why government officials have not taken any action regarding this. Nobody offered us any help when my father-in-law died. My husband, a few women and I carried his body to the graveyard.” The five families of 21 members who supported Indhumathi have allegedly been barred from selling dairy products, and villagers refuse to talk to them. A complaint was lodged at the Ambur taluk police against 11 villagers, including Sivakumar, in this regard. But police, allegedly, took no action.

Shanmugam, a supporter of Indhumathi, said, “I have been kept away from the panchayat to this day. I was prevented from selling my milk at the society. I have sold all my cows because of that.” After TNUEF, CPM, VCK, DVK and a group of advocates met Collector D Baskara Pandian last month, he sought a legal opinion from the government pleader. Pandian said, “We have already sought legal opinion from the government pleader, and our next step is to submit an affidavit to the court, where we will contest to seek direction from the court on this matter.” G Kuvendiren, district secretary of TNUEF, said, “The act of isolating Indhumathi and her supporters by disconnecting electricity and water services is a clear case of caste discrimination.”

