Madras HC censures revenue officials for failing to settle benefits due to a staff's widow for over three decades

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Saturday dubbed the state government officials as 'inhuman' while dealing with a petition relating to a delay of over three-and-half decades in disbursing the terminal benefits to the family of a lowest-rung government employee, who died in harness.

The court recently directed the authorities concerned to disburse the benefits due to the wife of the late village assistant within eight weeks.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumarappan was dealing with an intra-court appeal filed by the district collectors of Chennai and Kancheepuram and the Saidapet tahsildar against a single judge’s order for disbursing the terminal benefits and family pension to the widow of TS Perumal, a village assistant employed with the Revenue department in Saidapet Taluk, who died in 1987.

His wife Jaya approached the officials seeking the death-cum retirement benefits.

The sub-collector and the district collector directed the tahsildar to forward the proposals for processing disbursement. But nothing came out of it.

Following this, Jaya approached the High Court with a petition in 2004. After 13 years, the court passed an order in 2017 directing the officials to disburse the benefits due to the family.

Challenging this order, the officials preferred the intra-court appeal in 2019. When the appeal was pending, the woman passed away without getting a single paise from the government. Subsequently, her son Natheesbabu was made the second respondent in the case.

Decrying the denial of the benefits to the poor family, the high court bench said, “This kind of attitude, instead of being termed as unlawful, arbitrary, this court- in one word- can explain it as inhuman.”

Pointing out the family did not see the fruits of the terminal benefits for 36 long years, the court said the case could be taken as a ‘model case’ by the government and formulate a new mechanism.

“To achieve this goal, we believe and expect the State government to come forward with a permanent solution by having a scheme to streamline the system,” the court said.

The court called upon the State government to amend the government employees' service rules in order to process applications for terminal benefits and family pensions within a short period.

