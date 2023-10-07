Madurai GRH maternal deaths: Inquiry report submitted

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The inquiry report on the alleged fabrication of medical records pertaining to two maternal death cases at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) at Madurai, was submitted by the recently-constituted probe committee to Mission Director of National Health Mission Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Friday. The allegation came to light after District Collector MS Sangeetha wrote a letter to Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi requesting action against the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department staff at GRH.



Meanwhile, office bearers of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) met Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi in the presence of Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and Director of Medical Education Dr Shanthi Malar on Friday evening for a peace talk. Speaking to TNIE, TNGDA President Dr K Senthil said, "The health secretary told us that they will decide whether to suspend City Health Officer Dr Vinoth Kumar only after studying the inquiry report.

TNGDA general body meeting will be held tomorrow (Saturday), and we will take a decision on whether to continue the boycott of elective surgeries." Sources said nearly 200 patients, including orthopedic patients, are awaiting surgeries at the hospital since October 3, when the protest began. TNIE's attempts to contact Health Secretary Gangandeep Singh Bedi went in vain.

