Malicious propaganda on 'Leo' launch, Tamil Nadu govt tells court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government told the Madras HC that a ‘malicious propaganda’ is being spread claiming the government is acting against the fans of actor Vijay ahead of the release of his film ‘Leo’.

Making the submission before Justice G Jayachandran, State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah said the police had nothing to do with the cancellation of audio launch of Leo. They had only advised the organisers to be cautious to avert any stampede or disturbance to the public like what happened in AR Rahman’s recent concert, he said.

Jinnah said the police could not be blamed for the mess caused during Rahman’s event or the ransacking of Rohini Theater during the trailer screening of Leo. “No complaint has been lodged yet on the damage suffered by the theatre. How can the police interfere without a complaint,” he asked.

The submissions were made in response to the remarks made by the judge, while hearing petitions seeking permission to hold RSS route marches in Salem and Krishnagiri districts, that negligence of police led to the stampede at Rahman’s concert and the ransacking of Rohini Theatre.

Referring to granting permission for the route marches, the SPP said the government is giving priority to maintaining law and order and public order; and imposes reasonable restrictions to ensure peace during such events.

