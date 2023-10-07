Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister distributes Rs 2 lakh cheques to families of Coonoor accident victims

The Minsiter distributed cheques of Rs 2 lakh, announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin, to the families of seven victims of the Coonoor accident.(Photo | Posted by @KKSSRR_DMK on X )

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Minister KKSSR Ramachandran distributed cheques of Rs 2 lakh, announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin, to the families of seven victims of the Coonoor accident in Kadayam, on Friday. The family members of victims P Elango, A Pathmarani, S Babykala, K Thangam, M Jaya, P Muppidathi, and S Murugesan, received the cheques of Rs 2 lakh from the Minister who was accompanied by District Collector D Ravichandran and Sankarankovil MLA E Raja.

Seven persons from Tenkasi and two from Tirunelveli lost their lives after the tourist bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Coonoor on September 30. The Minister further flagged off 58 battery vehicles for the collection of garbage in the village panchayats in Alangulam in the presence of District Panchayat President S Tamilselvi and Alangulam Union Council Chairperson M Divya. Following this, Ramachandran took part in his party meeting, where he gave instructions to the DMK branch secretaries on the upcoming elections for cooperative societies.


"The DMK functionaries should add more members to the societies as AIADMK members dominate them at present. When the vacancies in ration shops, anganwadis, and school kitchens arise, the party functionaries can refer eligible candidates to me," he said.

