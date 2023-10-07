Nilgiris Tahr Project launch slated for Oct 12, efforts on to conduct synchronized census in TN & Kerala

S V Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Nilgiris Tahr Project, described as "the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country," will be launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on October 12.

A dedicated team of scientists and research fellows has been established to execute several components under the project, which includes bi-annual synchronized surveys, re-introduction of Tahr in their original habitat from where they became extinct, radio-collar a few for monitoring and restoring shola grassland on a pilot scale in Upper Bhavani.

The State government has sanctioned Rs 25.14 crore for the project.

In his social media post on Saturday, Stalin said: "Today marks a memorable day. We dedicate October 7th every year as Niligiri Tahr Day in honour of Dr ERC Davidar, whose birthday falls on this day. Dr Davidar pioneered one of the first studies on Niligi Tahr, the State animal of Tamil Nadu in 1975. The Nilgiri Tahr Project will be launched by me on October 12."

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the government in Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, said, "We want to do focussed conservation of Nilgiri Tahr, which finds a mention even in Sangam literature. Nilgiri Tahr habitat is getting fragmented and the animals are getting confined to a smaller area, which would lead to inbreeding, lower immunity, and higher infant mortality," she said adding that very soon a full-time Project Director will be appointed.

As per a rough estimate, there are 3,122 Nilgiri Tahrs in the wild. Historically, they are known to inhabit a large portion of the Western Ghats, but today they remain restricted to a few scattered habitat patches in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Presently, the animals are concentrated in a small percentage of the Western Ghats between the Nilgiri hills in the north and the Asambu highlands in the south.

There are currently, a total of 123 habitat fragments ranging in area from 0.04 sq. km to 161.69 sq. km totaling an area of 798.60 sq. km with confirmed occurrence of Nilgiri Tahr. In the past few decades, Nilgiri Tahr has become locally extinct in around 14% of its traditional shola-grassland habitat.

S Priyanka, senior scientist and co-ordinator for the Nilgiri Tahr Project said that efforts are already on to conduct a synchronized census in Tamil Nadu and the neighboring landscape in Kerala. "Only last month, a meeting was conducted to standardize a methodology for population estimation. Finally, we decided to adopt a bounded count method along with drone surveys and data from camera traps to have an accurate estimation because many of the Tahr areas are inaccessible."

Another area of focus was to investigate the reasons for tumors among Nilgiri Tahr. "We photographed a few with tumors the size of a soccer ball. The tumor was not found to be fatal as such. However, the area where the tumor emerges is crucial to saving the mountain ungulates. For instance, a tumor near the mouth will restrict the ungulate from chewing food. A tumor on the leg would curtail their mobility which would lead to the ungulates becoming easy prey for predators. So far, no medical investigation has been done in this regard," Priyanka noted.

