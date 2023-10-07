Home States Tamil Nadu

Panchayat secretary booked for assaulting farmer gets anticipatory bail

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a panchayat secretary in a case registered against him for assaulting a farmer during a grama sabha meeting.

Published: 07th October 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Saturday granted bail to Shajan Scaria

Image used for representational purpose .

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a panchayat secretary in a case registered against him for assaulting a farmer during the grama sabha meeting held for Pillaiyarkulam village panchayat at Gangakulam village in Virudhunagar district on October 2.

Panchayat secretary J Thangapandian allegedly kicked farmer Ammayappan on his chest, enraged by a question asked by the farmer concerning his presence in the meeting. The video of the incident had gone viral in social media. Following a complaint lodged by Ammayappan, Thangapandian was booked under 294(b), 323 and 506(i) of IPC. He was also suspended from the post. Stating that he regrets his actions and is ready to tender an unconditional apology, Thangapandian approached the HC seeking anticipatory bail.

Considering that the farmer did not sustain any visible external injuries in the incident, Justice V Sivagnanam granted anticipatory bail to Thangapandian.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp