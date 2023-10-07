Panchayat secretary booked for assaulting farmer gets anticipatory bail

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a panchayat secretary in a case registered against him for assaulting a farmer during the grama sabha meeting held for Pillaiyarkulam village panchayat at Gangakulam village in Virudhunagar district on October 2.

Panchayat secretary J Thangapandian allegedly kicked farmer Ammayappan on his chest, enraged by a question asked by the farmer concerning his presence in the meeting. The video of the incident had gone viral in social media. Following a complaint lodged by Ammayappan, Thangapandian was booked under 294(b), 323 and 506(i) of IPC. He was also suspended from the post. Stating that he regrets his actions and is ready to tender an unconditional apology, Thangapandian approached the HC seeking anticipatory bail.

Considering that the farmer did not sustain any visible external injuries in the incident, Justice V Sivagnanam granted anticipatory bail to Thangapandian.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a panchayat secretary in a case registered against him for assaulting a farmer during the grama sabha meeting held for Pillaiyarkulam village panchayat at Gangakulam village in Virudhunagar district on October 2. Panchayat secretary J Thangapandian allegedly kicked farmer Ammayappan on his chest, enraged by a question asked by the farmer concerning his presence in the meeting. The video of the incident had gone viral in social media. Following a complaint lodged by Ammayappan, Thangapandian was booked under 294(b), 323 and 506(i) of IPC. He was also suspended from the post. Stating that he regrets his actions and is ready to tender an unconditional apology, Thangapandian approached the HC seeking anticipatory bail. Considering that the farmer did not sustain any visible external injuries in the incident, Justice V Sivagnanam granted anticipatory bail to Thangapandian.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });