Rash driving case: Tamil Nadu transport department suspends racer TTF Vasan's driving license for 10 years 

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu transport department on Saturday suspended the driving license of racer and YouTuber TTF Vasan alias Vaikunthavasan for a period of 10 years keeping in mind the interest of the public. The office of the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) issued the order to disqualify his license with effect from October 6.

The order suspending Vasan's driving license cited a letter from the superintendent of police, Kancheepuram, which said that the vlogger was a habitual offender. The license was cancelled as per section 18 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 read with Rule 21 of Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1989.

The order noted that if aggrieved, Vasan may appeal before the appealing authority/the joint transport commissioner, Chennai, South Zone within 30 days from the receipt of the order.

On September 17, Vasan had an accident when he lost control of his bike while performing a wheelie in his Suzuki Hayabusa bike near Kancheepuram. He managed to escape with minor injuries since he was wearing safety gear.

Following this, Baluchetty Chathiram police booked Vasan under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Subsequently, he was arrested on September 19.

The Madras High Court had earlier censured the racer while dismissing a bail petition filed by him.

