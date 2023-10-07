Saint Gobain announces fresh investments of Rs 3,550 crore in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: French multinational corporation Saint-Gobain on Friday announced its decision to invest Rs 3,550-crore for various expansion projects in the state. In a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin, Saint-Gobain Global Board represented by its chairman Pierre-Andre de Chalendar and chief executive Benoit Bazin committed a series of green and brownfield investments in several manufacturing sectors, according to a release.

This brings the total investment of the company to approximately Rs 8,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. B Santhanam, chairman of Saint-Gobain India and CEO (Asia Pacific and India region), said their next phase of expansion in Tamil Nadu on an investment of Rs 3,400 crore is spread across different businesses verticals such as glasswool, gypsum plasterboard, plaster, acoustic ceiling, float glass, solar glass, adhesives, sealants, mortars and ceramics. “As pioneers in light and sustainable construction, we are well poised to provide building material solutions that combine performance, aesthetics, and sustainability,” he said.

Stalin commended the investments, which included the establishment of a new production facility in Oragadam and the expansion of existing facilities at Sriperumbudur, Perundurai in Erode district and Tiruvallur, in a statement. In a post on X (formerly twitter), Stalin wrote, “Saint-Gobain, a company with over 350 years of legacy, chose Tamil Nadu as its first-ever location outside France for its global board of directors meeting today. It was an honour to engage with their distinguished team and pledge our full support for their investments in Tamil Nadu, including new investments worth over Rs 3,400 crore. These investments are set to create several new employment opportunities for people.”

He highlighted the company’s substantial contributions to the state’s development, with employment potential of over 1,150 people. Stalin also mentioned the establishment of Saint-Gobain’s Research and Development facility in Chennai, underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation and progress.

Mentioning Saint-Gobain’s contribution over the past two-and-a-half decades in the economic and industrial progress of the state, he urged the company to continue to play an important part in fulfilling his $1 trillion economy vision.

