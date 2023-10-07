Home States Tamil Nadu

Saint Gobain announces fresh investments of Rs 3,550 crore in Tamil Nadu

This brings the total investment of the company to approximately Rs 8,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 07th October 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin and members of Saint-Gobain Global Board at an event in Chennai on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: French multinational corporation Saint-Gobain on Friday announced its decision to invest Rs 3,550-crore for various expansion projects in the state. In a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin, Saint-Gobain Global Board represented by its chairman Pierre-Andre de Chalendar and chief executive Benoit Bazin committed a series of green and brownfield investments in several manufacturing sectors, according to a release.

This brings the total investment of the company to approximately Rs 8,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. B Santhanam, chairman of Saint-Gobain India and CEO (Asia Pacific and India region), said their next phase of expansion in Tamil Nadu on an investment of Rs 3,400 crore is spread across different businesses verticals such as glasswool, gypsum plasterboard, plaster, acoustic ceiling, float glass, solar glass, adhesives, sealants, mortars and ceramics. “As pioneers in light and sustainable construction, we are well poised to provide building material solutions that combine performance, aesthetics, and sustainability,” he said.

Stalin commended the investments, which included the establishment of a new production facility in Oragadam and the expansion of existing facilities at Sriperumbudur, Perundurai in Erode district and Tiruvallur, in a statement. In a post on X (formerly twitter), Stalin wrote, “Saint-Gobain, a company with over 350 years of legacy, chose Tamil Nadu as its first-ever location outside France for its global board of directors meeting today. It was an honour to engage with their distinguished team and pledge our full support for their investments in Tamil Nadu, including new investments worth over Rs 3,400 crore. These investments are set to create several new employment opportunities for people.”

He highlighted the company’s substantial contributions to the state’s development, with employment potential of over 1,150 people. Stalin also mentioned the establishment of Saint-Gobain’s Research and Development facility in Chennai, underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation and progress.
Mentioning Saint-Gobain’s contribution over the past two-and-a-half decades in the economic and industrial progress of the state, he urged the company to continue to play an important part in fulfilling his $1 trillion economy vision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saint-Gobain Saint-Gobain investment in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp