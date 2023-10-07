Sanitation workers in Madurai stage protest against privatisation of cleaning works

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As the outcry against privatisation of sanitation work continues to grow louder by the day, hundreds of sanitation workers of Zone 2 staged a sit-in protest on Friday demanding the idea be disposed of. As per the government's move to privatise sanitation works in the local body, Madurai Corporation had decided to initiate the privatisation process in a phased manner, with the sanitation work of Zone 2 to be privatised in the first phase.



Ever since the announcement, the sanitation workers have been staging protests against the decision and demanding the government give up on the idea of privatising sanitation works. Accordingly, hundreds of sanitation workers staged a sit-in protest in zone two on Friday. After officials assured of a solution through talk, the workers dispersed from the venue.



While speaking, Amsarajan, organiser of sanitation workers, stated that the plan of privatisation of sanitation works will greatly affect the workers in terms of excessive workload and salary issues. "For more than 15 years, the workers under contract basis have not been getting their salaries properly. Privatisation too will have the same outcome for the sanitation staff," he said, demanding the corporation to provide salaries to the workers directly.



He further said, at present, works in Ward 19 of the Karisal kulam area are being carried out by private parties on a trial basis. "The recently initiated GO 152 is affecting the lives of sanitation workers who have been serving for more than 25 years. They will not be provided with any benefits, including job regularisation and other benefits. Thus, this plan must be withdrawn. if the government fails to address the demands, sanitation workers will boycott the upcoming election," he added.

