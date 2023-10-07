Home States Tamil Nadu

SDAT releases eligibility norms for jobs under sport quota 

SDAT has released the list of achievements for sportspersons to be eligible for employment under 3% sports quota.

Published: 07th October 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SDAT has released the list of achievements for sportspersons to be eligible for employment under 3% sports quota. Achievements on or after January 1, 2018, are considered eligible for employment. 
Participants and medallists in Summer Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and World Championships conducted, either once in four years or once in two years or annually by ISF recognised by IOC, Commonwealth Championships conducted either once in four years or once in two years or annually under the aegis of ISF recognised by IOC.

Asian Championships conducted, either once in four years or once in two years or annually under the aegis of ISF recognised by IOC, South Asian Federation Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Para Games, International Blind Sports Association World Games and Deaflympics organised by International Committee of Sports for Deaf are eligible. 

Among national-level competitions, only medallists in national games and national meets conducted by National Sports Federations are eligible. Those who have won medals in state meets conducted by State Sports Associations recognised by SDAT are also eligible. 

