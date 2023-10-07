Home States Tamil Nadu

Theni: Finance firm employee booked for inscribing on customer's house wall

On October 3, the accused, an employee from Veritas wrote on a wall of the house of the complainant using red paint. The Tamil writing can be roughly translated as "Didn't pay Veritas loan".

Published: 07th October 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THENI:  A Veritas Finance employee has been booked under various sections of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act for allegedly writing on a customer's house claiming that the latter had not paid the amount that he owed back to the finance company.

Police sources said Prabhu (36) of Annai Indira Nagar in Andipatti borrowed a house mortgage loan of Rs 3 lakh from Veritas in January 2017. "He was supposed to pay an EMI amount of Rs 8,630 for 60 months. However, after he paid the amount 60 times, the company claimed that he had to pay the EMI for seven more months. So, Prabhu paid it for seven more months and he approached the finance company on September 19 this year demanding them to return his mortgage documents. However, the staff said that he had to pay the EMI for 16 more months," they added.

In this situation, on October 3, Mahendra Prabhu, an employee from Veritas, reached Prabhu's house and wrote on a wall in bold letters using red paint. The Tamil writing can be roughly translated as "Didn't pay Veritas loan". Mahendra Prabhu also allegedly issued death threats to Prabhu's son. Subsequently, Prabhu lodged a complaint to G Vilakku police station. Further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp