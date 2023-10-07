Theni: Finance firm employee booked for inscribing on customer's house wall

By Express News Service

THENI: A Veritas Finance employee has been booked under various sections of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act for allegedly writing on a customer's house claiming that the latter had not paid the amount that he owed back to the finance company.



Police sources said Prabhu (36) of Annai Indira Nagar in Andipatti borrowed a house mortgage loan of Rs 3 lakh from Veritas in January 2017. "He was supposed to pay an EMI amount of Rs 8,630 for 60 months. However, after he paid the amount 60 times, the company claimed that he had to pay the EMI for seven more months. So, Prabhu paid it for seven more months and he approached the finance company on September 19 this year demanding them to return his mortgage documents. However, the staff said that he had to pay the EMI for 16 more months," they added.



In this situation, on October 3, Mahendra Prabhu, an employee from Veritas, reached Prabhu's house and wrote on a wall in bold letters using red paint. The Tamil writing can be roughly translated as "Didn't pay Veritas loan". Mahendra Prabhu also allegedly issued death threats to Prabhu's son. Subsequently, Prabhu lodged a complaint to G Vilakku police station. Further investigation is on.

