Won't retract from decision to snap ties with BJP, says EPS

Published: 07th October 2023

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.(File | Express)

COIMBATORE:  AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said the party will not retract from its decision to snap ties with the BJP.

Addressing media persons at the Coimbatore International Airport, Palaniswami said the AIADMK would not go back on its stand taken on September 25. Replying to a query on BJP state president Annamalai's claim that there would be a fight between DMK and BJP in the 2024 election, he said, "Anyone can say anything, but the AIADMK is the main opposition in Tamil Nadu."

When asked about AIADMK's Prime Minister candidate, he said, "Many parties are yet to disclose their prime minister candidate. Already, I have explained that we are ready to support parties which give importance to the rights of Tamil Nadu, its developmental works and the protection of minority communities in the state."  

He added that more people from minority communities were joining the AIADMK after it severed ties with BJP.

