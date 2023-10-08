Home States Tamil Nadu

12 TN fishers come under attack mid-sea

The fishermen, who returned to Vellapallam on Saturday morning, availed of treatment at Nagapattinam Government General Hospital.

Published: 08th October 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-



Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In fresh attacks at mid-sea in days, 12 fishermen from the district were assaulted and robbed of their equipment allegedly by Sri Lankan nationals in three separate incidents off Kodiyakarai coast since Friday night.

In one incident, fishermen A Manian (57), M Velmurugan (27), S Sathiyaraj (32) and G Kodilingam (53) – all from Vellapallam in Vedaranyam taluk – put out to sea from Vellapallam in a motorised boat on Friday afternoon. They were fishing a few nautical miles southeast of Point Calimere when three unidentified people confronted the fishermen around 8.30 pm.

Some of them boarded Manian’s boat and assaulted the fishermen with weapons. In this, Manian and Kodilingam sustained injuries on the hands and legs, sources said. The assailants also seized equipment such as fishing nets, GPS and transceiver besides the fish catch weighing around 600 kilograms before leaving the spot, they added.

The fishermen, who returned to Vellapallam on Saturday morning, availed of treatment at Nagapattinam Government General Hospital. Similarly, two groups from Arukatuthurai came under attack near Palk Strait. Three separate cases have been registered at the marine police station in Vedaranyam.

