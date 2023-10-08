991 key works to be carried out in 234 constituencies in TN at Rs 17k cr

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 991 important works will be taken up in 234 Assembly constituencies in the state during the current financial year and the next at a total estimated cost of Rs 17,140 crore. A high-level committee chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday approved the works.

Of the total number of works, 788 will be completed at a cost of Rs 11,239 crore and will be taken up under the Chief Minister in Your Constituency scheme, during the current financial year in all Assembly constituencies. During the next financial year, 203 works would be taken up at a cost of Rs 5,901 crore. These works have been chosen after studying the requests made by all MLAs about the important works to be carried out in their constituencies.

An official release said the Chief Minister in Your Constituency Scheme was announced in the Assembly on May 7, 2022, and later, the chief minister wrote to all MLAs on August 22, 2022, seeking details of 10 long-pending works in their constituencies. The district-level committees composed of collectors and MLAs in each district studied the requests made by MLAs and recommended 1,896 works to the government.

Following this, detailed reports about the recommended works from the departments concerned. On Saturday, the committee headed by the chief minister accorded approval for the 991 works to be taken up for two years. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and senior officials participated in the meeting.

