Buckingham canal restoration: WRD submits plan

Published: 08th October 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Buckingham canal used for representational purposes only.| P Jawahar

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has submitted a detailed project report to the government on restoring the Buckingham Canal, which includes clearing encroachments, making improvements to the channel, removing sludge, erecting flood protection walls and other civil works. WRD is expected to invest Rs 980 crore, while the Chennai River Restoration Trust will invest Rs 716.5 crore.

In the initial phase, work will be undertaken on a 7.2km stretch from the northern part of the canal to the southern part in Chepauk - Triplicane and Mylapore assembly constituencies.

“Currently, there are approximately 3,800 people encroaching the canal on a 7.2 km stretch. To fully restore the Buckingham Canal, we must address 18,000 encroachments,” a senior WRD official told TNIE. 

“On completion of the project, WRD will transfer stewardship of the canal to the Inland Waterways Authority of India,” another official said.

