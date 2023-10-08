Deprived of amenities, Tiruchy government arts college students hit the streets in protest

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Condemning the lack of a potable water facility, compound walls, adequate teaching staff, and a hostel, students of Kumulur government arts and science college in Lalgudi taluk staged a protest near the campus on Friday.

"I am from Kallakurichi district. As there is no hostel facility, me and others are staying near the Chathiram bus stand. Every day we have to go to Lalgudi and then take a bus from there to Kumulur. But buses are inadequate," said a student.

"Only three buses go to the college in the morning and we have to wait till 1.30 pm for a bus to Kumulur after 9.30 am. Buses are highly inadequate for the 700 students studying in the college," said a third-year student.

According to students, lack of buses is only part of the problem. A month ago, the RO water facility on campus was damaged and it remains unrepaired. All the departments lack permanent faculty members and no efforts have been made to fill up the vacancies, they added.

SFI district secretary GK Mohan told TNIE, "Only students from a modest economic background study here. Even after repeated petitions, no improvements have been made. The college lacks proper toilets and since it doesn't have a compound wall, cattle enter the campus. The college is managing with only guest lecturers which is affecting the quality of education."

When contacted, college principal K Mariammal said the students are motivated by 'outside organisations' and added that the drinking water facility was recently broken by a student who could not be identified. "But now we are taking steps to repair it. As far as the compound walls and other facilities are concerned, we have requested the college education department to allocate more funds to improve infrastructure. We have also requested the district administration to run additional buses from Manachanllur and Lalgudi."

