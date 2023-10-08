Forest dept officials on high alert as leopard scare grips TN's Islampur

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The Denkanikottai forest team alerted residents of Islampur and surrounding areas about leopard movement in the area. Hosur forest division wildlife warden K Karthikeyani told TNIE, “On September 28, forest department had received information that a leopard had attacked a goat when it was grazing near a private resort near Islampur in Denkanikottai forest range.

Following the information, officials from the department visited the spot and installed camera traps in 15 places and found that a male leopard was staying near the resort 7 km away from Denkanikottai reserved forest.

Thereby, villages in the surroundings of Islampur, Adavisamipuram, Adaikalapuram, Bennagur and other villages must stay vigil. Two department teams with 20 personnel are involved in monitoring the leopard movement, based on which the next course of action will be planned. If there is a possibility of leopard entering into the reserved forest or if the leopard wander near the resort or villages, then following the order of state-level officials, it will be captured and translocated.”

Similarly, forest department is conducting awareness about leopard movement in many adjoining villages of Denkanikottai reserved forest for the past one week. People can inform about the leopard to Denkanikottai forest ranger on 97870 96753 and forester on 82482 61278.

