Kovai boy drowns in sump on govt school premises

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A six-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a water sump on the premises of a government primary school at Nagarajapuram near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore city on Friday. The school was closed for holidays but did not have a compound wall and residents claimed the sump had been left uncovered.

The deceased, identified as Guganraj from Vellingiri Street, went to the school premises, metres from his home, on Friday around 3.30 pm to play with his friends but went missing. He was a Class 1 student at a private school and his parents, Karthik and Karthika, are daily wage labourers. Once they realised he was missing, his parents and relatives mounted a search and found him in the water sump around 7 pm.

He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead. Although the parents took the body and prepared for cremation, Thondamuthur police convinced them to allow a postmortem exam at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The cremation was subsequently conducted on Saturday morning. The school where his body was found has been closed since September 28, with only teachers visiting for administrative work. Vedapatti town panchayat had given a contract to a firm to build a compound wall around the school and a group of migrant workers has been engaged in the task. The boy’s family demanded police action against the construction workers, alleging they’d left the sump uncovered.

“The compound wall collapsed three years ago. Construction work was initiated only two weeks ago. A group of guest workers were constructing the wall. The sump was being used for construction purposes and somebody working there might have left the tank opened on Friday. A teacher, who was at the school on duty, failed to notice this. She left at 4 pm after closing the school,” said R Geetha, the school’s headmistress.

The residents also alleged that the lack of safety measures at the construction site poses a threat to the commuters. Thondamuthur police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and questioned four migrant workers. Further investigation is on.

