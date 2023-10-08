Madras HC quashes pending poll violation case against Arjun Sampath

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court quashed the case pending against Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath before the Judicial Magistrate in Rajapalayalam for allegedly campaigning during the 2019 parliamentary election without taking prior permission.

According to the prosecution, on April 5, 2019, when the Rajapalayam North police were overseeing the implementation of the election code of conduct in Tenkasi Parliament Reserve Constituency, Sampath canvassed votes for his political party without getting prior permission. The vehicle was seized and Sampath and his driver Nithish Kumar were booked. The case is pending before the JM Court. Seeking to quash the same, the duo had moved the HC.

Justice D Nagarjun noted Tamil Nadu Open Places Act, 1959, was enacted in order to ensure that public places are not disfigured by notices, bills or posters for commercial or political purposes. But the prosecution has not produced any poster or banner or bill which was allegedly affixed to the motor vehicle belonging to the petitioners, the judge pointed out. Holding that charges under the above Act shall not sustain against the petitioners, the judge quashed the lower court case.

