Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC quashes pending poll violation case against Arjun Sampath

Holding that charges under the above Act shall not sustain against the petitioners, the judge quashed the lower court case.

Published: 08th October 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court quashed the case pending against Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath before the Judicial Magistrate in Rajapalayalam for allegedly campaigning during the 2019 parliamentary election without taking prior permission.

According to the prosecution, on April 5, 2019, when the Rajapalayam North police were overseeing the implementation of the election code of conduct in Tenkasi Parliament Reserve Constituency, Sampath canvassed votes for his political party without getting prior permission. The vehicle was seized and Sampath and his driver Nithish Kumar were booked. The case is pending before the JM Court. Seeking to quash the same, the duo had moved the HC.

Justice D Nagarjun noted Tamil Nadu Open Places Act, 1959, was enacted in order to ensure that public places are not disfigured by notices, bills or posters for commercial or political purposes. But the prosecution has not produced any poster or banner or bill which was allegedly affixed to the motor vehicle belonging to the petitioners, the judge pointed out. Holding that charges under the above Act shall not sustain against the petitioners, the judge quashed the lower court case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Sampath Hindu Makkal Katchi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp