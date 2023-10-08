Not even a single  drop of water in 24% of TN irrigation tanks

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the catchment areas receiving very less quantity of water during the southwest monsoon, only 469 out of the total 14,314 irrigation tanks under the Water Resources Department (WRD) in the state have reached their maximum capacity. As on Saturday, a staggering 3,422 (24%) tanks have gone completely dry.

Despite the state’s systematic channels designed to link waterbodies, storing water has proven to be a challenge this year. The WRD maintains 1,551 tanks in the Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts. A senior official of the department said he hopes the northeast monsoon will improve the water level in the tanks.

Meanwhile, farmers said there is an urgent need to restore the tanks in the state.KV Elankeeran, president of the Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, told TNIE, “Neither the farmers nor the government are well-versed in water management. Historically, the state has numerous tanks, lakes, and linking channels.During the rainy season, excess rainwater would flow into nearby lakes and tanks through designated channels.”He pointed out as of now, many of the vital waterbodies have been encroached upon, even by politicians.“Despite several court orders to remove these encroachments, no significant action has been taken,” he said.

K Subramanian, state general secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association urged the state government to spread awareness among farmers about effective water management during both the monsoon and non-monsoon periods.The office-bearer of the state farmers association also suggested constituting a committee comprising water experts to identify the missing channels to ensure the free flow of water.

