Perumbakkam TNUHDB units face water crisis

Amaya Cheruvalath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements at Perumbakkam phase-5 are reeling under water scarcity even as 455 families from Kanu Nagar in Ramapuram are in the process of being relocated here under the Adyar River Restoration Project (ARRP) of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. Two families were relocated on Saturday.

The water crisis, which was prevalent in the tail-end blocks for the past few years, has now affected every block in the tenement.

“Initially, we used to receive water once every two days. We now get water supply only once every four to five days. This makes it difficult for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to get by,” said Malathi (name changed), a resident. The primary source of water for these residents is from the Nemmeli desalination plant.

The residents have to collect water during the two hour window during which water is supplied. As many of the residents who work as domestic helps leave their homes as early as 3am everyday, this makes it impossible for them to store water when it comes. “We are struggling even for basic needs. Our children are unable to even take a bath before leaving for school,” said Revathi (name changed), another resident.

When asked if they will be able to accommodate the influx of more families, officials said there are proposals to augment the water supply at Perumbakkam to meet future needs. “There is a proposal for a dedicated water line at an outlay of `8 crore, while the proposal to construct a sump at a cost of `6 crore has already been sanctioned. In the meantime, metro water has increased its supply and the water issues have been taken care of,” said a TNUHDB official.

CHENNAI: Residents of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements at Perumbakkam phase-5 are reeling under water scarcity even as 455 families from Kanu Nagar in Ramapuram are in the process of being relocated here under the Adyar River Restoration Project (ARRP) of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. Two families were relocated on Saturday. The water crisis, which was prevalent in the tail-end blocks for the past few years, has now affected every block in the tenement. “Initially, we used to receive water once every two days. We now get water supply only once every four to five days. This makes it difficult for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to get by,” said Malathi (name changed), a resident. The primary source of water for these residents is from the Nemmeli desalination plant.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The residents have to collect water during the two hour window during which water is supplied. As many of the residents who work as domestic helps leave their homes as early as 3am everyday, this makes it impossible for them to store water when it comes. “We are struggling even for basic needs. Our children are unable to even take a bath before leaving for school,” said Revathi (name changed), another resident. When asked if they will be able to accommodate the influx of more families, officials said there are proposals to augment the water supply at Perumbakkam to meet future needs. “There is a proposal for a dedicated water line at an outlay of `8 crore, while the proposal to construct a sump at a cost of `6 crore has already been sanctioned. In the meantime, metro water has increased its supply and the water issues have been taken care of,” said a TNUHDB official.