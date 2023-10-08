Home States Tamil Nadu

Teachers’ happiness is govt’s happiness: Minister Anbil Mahesh

Amongst the string of achievements by our department in the last 29 months the recent protests stand out as a black mark.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY: Calling the agitation in Chennai by teacher associations over various demands a “black mark” in the school education department’s 29-month track record, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday remarked that the “government’s happiness lay in the happiness of the (state’s) teachers”.

Addressing the gathering at ‘Asiriyargaludan Anbil’ programme held in Tiruchy, the minister for school education said he was pained the most to learn that teachers were forcibly removed from the protest site.

“Many asked why such treatment was meted out (on protesting teachers). I must say that we can take care of you (teachers) only up to a point. When the limit is crossed it is not within our department’s powers to protect you. Amongst the string of achievements by our department in the last 29 months the recent protests stand out as a black mark. I, however, urge teachers not to think that we don’t understand your problems. We know our government’s happiness lies in the happiness of teachers.”

