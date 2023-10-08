TN: Three children fall ill after eating from Salem bakery

By Express News Service

SALEM: Three children fell ill on Friday after allegedly eating egg puffs at a bakery in Konganapuram in Edappadi in Salem district. According to sources, Vishwanathan (38) from Madathur in Konganapuram had gone to a temple with his children Yasini (9), Yasid (8), and Sabareesh (3) on Friday morning and on the way back, the children ate egg puffs from a bakery in Konganapuram area.

After returning home, the children allegedly developed vomiting and diarrhea, following which their were taken to a private hospital and after first-aid treatment, were admitted at Salem Government Hospital.

R Kathiravan, designated officer of food safety department, said, “The children ate puffs at around 11.30 am on Friday morning and fell ill within 20 minutes. All three children are currently stable. We inspected the bakery on Friday evening. The bakery is equipped with modern technologies and 300 egg puffs were baked there on Friday. There were only 28 egg puffs left when we got there. We immediately seized the puffs. Also, samples have been collected from them and sent for analysis. In addition, samples were collected from six other types of food items in the bakery.”

“Among those who bought egg puffs from the bakery, only those three children were a ffected. After investigation, the bakery was sealed. Further action will be taken based on the analysis report,” he added.

