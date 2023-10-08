TN's Ennum Ezhuthum compromising quality of education at schools, says teachers' federation

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Claiming that the state government's Ennum Ezhuthum programme implemented among students of classes 1 to 5 has been compromising the quality of education provided in schools, Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers Federation (TNPTF) General Secretary S Mayil said the programme should be withdrawn.

Mayil was presiding over a programme conducted by the TNPTF to felicitate best teacher awardees, retiring teachers and the new office bearers of the federation at a private hospital on Saturday. Addressing reporters on the occasion, he said the teachers' agitation has gained momentum in the state because the DMK government failed to fulfill its promises such as the reinstatement of the old pension scheme, sanction of leave surrender benefits, incentives for the teachers pursuing higher studies, and rectification of anomalies in teachers' salary packages.

Coming down heavily on the Ennum Ezhuthum programme aimed at reducing the learning gap inflicted by the pandemic among students of classes 1 to 5, Mayil said all teachers are of the opinion that the programme compromises the quality of education at schools.

"It mandates online exams even for students who have just begun learning alphabets and numbers. Despite negative appraisal of the initiative, the government continues to enforce it. The online exams every week, updating of online applications, workbook duties and other tasks under the programme eat away at the teaching hours," he added.

He also appealed to the education department to take away the EMIS updates from teachers' ambit, and deploy separate staff for such works.

"The Chief Minister's morning breakfast scheme is a welcome initiative. The scheme should also be implemented for students in classes 6-8 and in government-aided schools," Mayil added.

THOOTHUKUDI: Claiming that the state government's Ennum Ezhuthum programme implemented among students of classes 1 to 5 has been compromising the quality of education provided in schools, Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers Federation (TNPTF) General Secretary S Mayil said the programme should be withdrawn. Mayil was presiding over a programme conducted by the TNPTF to felicitate best teacher awardees, retiring teachers and the new office bearers of the federation at a private hospital on Saturday. Addressing reporters on the occasion, he said the teachers' agitation has gained momentum in the state because the DMK government failed to fulfill its promises such as the reinstatement of the old pension scheme, sanction of leave surrender benefits, incentives for the teachers pursuing higher studies, and rectification of anomalies in teachers' salary packages. Coming down heavily on the Ennum Ezhuthum programme aimed at reducing the learning gap inflicted by the pandemic among students of classes 1 to 5, Mayil said all teachers are of the opinion that the programme compromises the quality of education at schools.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "It mandates online exams even for students who have just begun learning alphabets and numbers. Despite negative appraisal of the initiative, the government continues to enforce it. The online exams every week, updating of online applications, workbook duties and other tasks under the programme eat away at the teaching hours," he added. He also appealed to the education department to take away the EMIS updates from teachers' ambit, and deploy separate staff for such works. "The Chief Minister's morning breakfast scheme is a welcome initiative. The scheme should also be implemented for students in classes 6-8 and in government-aided schools," Mayil added.