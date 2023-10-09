‘Adopt resolution empowering CWMA to operate Karnataka dams,’ says PMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has urged the state government to adopt a resolution for the establishment of a Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) with the necessary authority to manage dams, as outlined in the final verdict of the Cauvery water disputes tribunal, during the Assembly session.

In a press release, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss expressed his concerns on the CWMA’s failure to enforce its directive for the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. He criticised the CWMA for issuing orders without ensuring their implementation, asserting that the lack of authority within the CWMA is the primary reason for the severe damage suffered by over 2 lakh acres of kuruvai crops in the state.

Ramadoss also noted media reports have hinted at the state government’s intention to introduce a resolution in the Assembly on Monday, urging the union government to compel Karnataka to adhere to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s water release stipulations. However, he expressed doubt about the effectiveness of such a move.

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has urged the state government to adopt a resolution for the establishment of a Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) with the necessary authority to manage dams, as outlined in the final verdict of the Cauvery water disputes tribunal, during the Assembly session. In a press release, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss expressed his concerns on the CWMA’s failure to enforce its directive for the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. He criticised the CWMA for issuing orders without ensuring their implementation, asserting that the lack of authority within the CWMA is the primary reason for the severe damage suffered by over 2 lakh acres of kuruvai crops in the state. Ramadoss also noted media reports have hinted at the state government’s intention to introduce a resolution in the Assembly on Monday, urging the union government to compel Karnataka to adhere to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s water release stipulations. However, he expressed doubt about the effectiveness of such a move.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });