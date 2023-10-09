Aided college in Chennai told to return excess fees

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on a court judgement, the directorate of collegiate education has asked a government-aided college in the city to return the excess fees collected from two former students. A letter from the director of collegiate education to the college stated that the regional joint director of collegiate education had inspected the college and instructed the principal to return the additional charges collected from the students. It also added that the reasons provided by the college regarding the matter couldn’t be accepted and that the directorate has also received a contempt of court notice in this regard.

According to the students, the college collected Rs 61,365 from one student and after concession, Rs 55,815 from the other student, while the fees specified by the state government is only Rs 3,075. “There are several aided colleges that collect more than the fixed fees across the state. Colleges can’t give a convincing reply as to why they are collecting more fees as their costs are reimbursed by the government,” said the lawyer who argued in the case.

Aided colleges are collecting nearly 20 times more than the prescribed fees and affect students from marginalised communities. “After this judgement, a few other students, who were affected by similar issues, have approached us to file cases on their behalf. We see this as a positive development as the directorate of collegiate education has asked the college to return the fees,” said K Kathiravan of Tamil Nadu Universities and Colleges SC/ST Teachers’ Association.

