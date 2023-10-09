Home States Tamil Nadu

Aided college in Chennai told to return excess fees

Aided colleges are collecting nearly 20 times more than the prescribed fees and affectis students from marginalised communities.

Published: 09th October 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

School fees, fee hike , fees , education , schhol

For representational purposes

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Based on a court judgement, the directorate of collegiate education has asked a government-aided college in the city to return the excess fees collected from two former students. A letter from the director of collegiate education to the college stated that the regional joint director of collegiate education had inspected the college and instructed the principal to return the additional charges collected from the students. It also added that the reasons provided by the college regarding the matter couldn’t be accepted and that the directorate has also received a contempt of court notice in this regard.

According to the students, the college collected Rs 61,365 from one student and after concession, Rs 55,815 from the other student, while the fees specified by the state government is only Rs 3,075. “There are several aided colleges that collect more than the fixed fees across the state. Colleges can’t give a convincing reply as to why they are collecting more fees as their costs are reimbursed by the government,” said the lawyer who argued in the case.

Aided colleges are collecting nearly 20 times more than the prescribed fees and affect students from marginalised communities. “After this judgement, a few other students, who were affected by similar issues, have approached us to file cases on their behalf. We see this as a positive development as the directorate of collegiate education has asked the college to return the fees,” said K Kathiravan of Tamil Nadu Universities and Colleges SC/ST Teachers’ Association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
government-aided college chennai Excess Fees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp