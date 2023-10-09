Congress will ask for more Lok Sabha seats: KS Alagiri

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: TNCC president KS Alagiri on Sunday said the party will request the DMK to give more Lok Sabha seats in 2024. “It was INC who raised voice against breast tax. not mutt heads like Aadheenam. Rahul Gandhi demanded caste census only to implement reservation in a proper way. INC does not believe in casteism,” he added.

Stating that Narendra Modi-led BJP government is selling gas cylinders at Rs 1,200 each even when the price of crude oil is around $70, Alagiri said Manmohan Singh-led Congress government gave a cylinder for Rs 400 when the crude oil price was $108.

“Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh do not have corruption charges. The cadre should hoist party flags in their locality with pride as it was Congress which brought social justice in India through reservation and many other schemes. Cadre should make the people aware and convert it into votes,” he said.

