Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu to present supplementary estimates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The winter session of the Assembly is scheduled to start on October 9. During the inaugural day of the session, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the supplementary estimates for the year.

According to sources, the duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee meeting after the presentation of supplementary estimates for the year. During the session, the opposition parties are expected to bring up the pressing Cauvery issue.

There is a high likelihood that they will accuse the state government of failing to secure the rightful share of Cauvery water from neighbouring Karnataka, attributing it to the losses suffered by the delta farmers. Additionally, they will call for an increase in compensation for the loss of kuruvai crops.

Besides, they are expected to raise various issues such as demands of secondary grade teachers for equal pay and equal work, demand of regularising the job of temporary teachers, NEET issue, not providing Rs 1000 monthly assistance to around 50 lakh applicants, law and order issue of the state and others.

Cauvery issue

The opposition parties are expected to bring up the pressing Cauvery issue. There is the likelihood that they will accuse the state government of failing to secure the rightful share of Cauvery water from Karnataka, attributing it to the losses suffered by the Delta farmers.

CHENNAI: The winter session of the Assembly is scheduled to start on October 9. During the inaugural day of the session, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the supplementary estimates for the year. According to sources, the duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee meeting after the presentation of supplementary estimates for the year. During the session, the opposition parties are expected to bring up the pressing Cauvery issue. There is a high likelihood that they will accuse the state government of failing to secure the rightful share of Cauvery water from neighbouring Karnataka, attributing it to the losses suffered by the delta farmers. Additionally, they will call for an increase in compensation for the loss of kuruvai crops.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides, they are expected to raise various issues such as demands of secondary grade teachers for equal pay and equal work, demand of regularising the job of temporary teachers, NEET issue, not providing Rs 1000 monthly assistance to around 50 lakh applicants, law and order issue of the state and others. Cauvery issue The opposition parties are expected to bring up the pressing Cauvery issue. There is the likelihood that they will accuse the state government of failing to secure the rightful share of Cauvery water from Karnataka, attributing it to the losses suffered by the Delta farmers.