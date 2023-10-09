Four held in youth beheading case in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A day after a youth was found beheaded, four persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder. According to the Panagudi police, those apprehended were identified as Mathan (23) of Pettai, Thalavaipandi (23) of Gopalasamuthiram, Karthik (31) of Manoor, and Ponselvi of Mayilapuram.



Sources said, Allalkathan (24), a resident of Keezhathidiyoor, was murdered in retaliation to the killing of an AIADMK functionary, Pitchairaj, a few months ago. The accused persons were lodged at Nagercoil jail. On Saturday, Allalkathan, who was friends with them, visited them to help them file bail petitions. He was accompanied by one Pechimuthu. On their way back to Tirunelveli, they were chased by Mathan, Thalavaipandi and Karthik, Pitchairaj's relatives. The trio, who were travelling in a car, hit the duo's bike causing them to fall on the ground near Panagudi. They abducted Allalkathan and killed him near Eruvadi.

Following a complaint filed by Pechimuthu, the Panagudi police registered a case and arrested Mathan, Thalavaipandi and Karthik along with Pitchairaj's wife Ponselvi, who allegedly instigated the trio.

