Home States Tamil Nadu

Four held in youth beheading case in Tamil Nadu

Sources said, Allalkathan (24), a resident of Keezhathidiyoor, was murdered in retaliation to the killing of an AIADMK functionary, Pitchairaj, a few months ago. 

Published: 09th October 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  A day after a youth was found beheaded, four persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder. According to the Panagudi police, those apprehended were identified as Mathan (23) of Pettai, Thalavaipandi (23) of Gopalasamuthiram, Karthik (31) of Manoor, and Ponselvi of Mayilapuram. 

Sources said, Allalkathan (24), a resident of Keezhathidiyoor, was murdered in retaliation to the killing of an AIADMK functionary, Pitchairaj, a few months ago. The accused persons were lodged at Nagercoil jail. On Saturday, Allalkathan, who was friends with them, visited them to help them file bail petitions. He was accompanied by one Pechimuthu. On their way back to Tirunelveli, they were chased by Mathan, Thalavaipandi and Karthik, Pitchairaj's relatives. The trio, who were travelling in a car, hit the duo's bike causing them to fall on the ground near Panagudi. They abducted Allalkathan and killed him near Eruvadi.

Following a complaint filed by Pechimuthu, the Panagudi police registered a case and arrested Mathan, Thalavaipandi and Karthik along with Pitchairaj's wife Ponselvi, who allegedly instigated the trio.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 youth beheaded Tirunelveli four arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp