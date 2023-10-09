G.O. says Tamil Nadu collectors will honour organ donors on behalf of state

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that mortal remains of organ donors will be honoured on behalf of the state government during the the last rites of the deceased, the health department issued a G.O. outlining the guidelines on Saturday.

According to the G.O, district collectors will honour the mortal remains of the deceased donors. In case the district collector is unable to personally attend the ceremony, they will depute a senior district or divisional official such as an additional collector (Revenue), district revenue officer, sub-collector or revenue divisional officers to accord the honour.

The collector will also issue a detailed press statement with the photograph of the donor in recognition of his/her sacrifice and the family members’ sacrifice. “During the last rites at the donor’s residence, a wreath or garland would be placed on the mortal remains,” said chief secretary Shiv Das Meena in the GO.

Stalin on September 23 announced that the mortal remains of the organ donors will be accorded state honours. The brain-dead donor’s organs like kidneys, liver, lungs, heart, intestines, pancreas, hands, and skin and others can be donated with the consent of the family members, the G.O. said.

According to the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) data, a total of 6,164 people are in the waiting list for various organs. Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said after the chief minister’s announcement on state honours, more people are coming forward to donate their organs.” In the last 10 days, 1,616 people pledged to donate their organs. Earlier not these many had come forward,” Subramanian had said.

Press note with photo

In case the collector is unable to attend the ceremony, they will depute a senior district or divisional official such as additional collector (Revenue), district revenue officer, sub collector or revenue divisional officers to accord the honour. The collector will also issue a detailed press note with the donor’s photo.

CHENNAI: After Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that mortal remains of organ donors will be honoured on behalf of the state government during the the last rites of the deceased, the health department issued a G.O. outlining the guidelines on Saturday. According to the G.O, district collectors will honour the mortal remains of the deceased donors. In case the district collector is unable to personally attend the ceremony, they will depute a senior district or divisional official such as an additional collector (Revenue), district revenue officer, sub-collector or revenue divisional officers to accord the honour. The collector will also issue a detailed press statement with the photograph of the donor in recognition of his/her sacrifice and the family members’ sacrifice. “During the last rites at the donor’s residence, a wreath or garland would be placed on the mortal remains,” said chief secretary Shiv Das Meena in the GO.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stalin on September 23 announced that the mortal remains of the organ donors will be accorded state honours. The brain-dead donor’s organs like kidneys, liver, lungs, heart, intestines, pancreas, hands, and skin and others can be donated with the consent of the family members, the G.O. said. According to the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) data, a total of 6,164 people are in the waiting list for various organs. Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said after the chief minister’s announcement on state honours, more people are coming forward to donate their organs.” In the last 10 days, 1,616 people pledged to donate their organs. Earlier not these many had come forward,” Subramanian had said. Press note with photo In case the collector is unable to attend the ceremony, they will depute a senior district or divisional official such as additional collector (Revenue), district revenue officer, sub collector or revenue divisional officers to accord the honour. The collector will also issue a detailed press note with the donor’s photo.