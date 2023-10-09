Kin of 32 detained fishers seek Tamil Nadu govt help for release

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: The families of around 32 fishermen, detained by the British Indian Ocean Authority (BIOT) for allegedly trespassing into international waters off Diego Garcia islands, sought the intervention of the union government for their release.



Most of the detained fishermen hail from the district. They ventured into the sea from Thengapattinam fishing harbour on September 15 in two mechanized boats and were detained on September 27.



International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) president P Justin Antony from Chinnathurai said since they have not been released till Sunday, their families are undergoing severe stress. "A memorandum has been sent to the Union External Affairs Minister and its copy has been sent to Tamil Nadu and Kerala CMs, and Kanniyakumari district collector PN Sridhar. The government should hold talks with the administration to release the fishermen without penalty," he added.



Reiterating the demand, BJP state fishers unit secretary ES Sahayam also sent a representation to the union government. "The fishermen did not intentionally cross the water. "Due to wind speed, the boats were pushed to that side. The centre is taking efforts for their release," he stated.



J Jain Jose, a boat owner's relative, said two boats were seized along with the fishermen. "We would not able to pay the penalty. Lakhs of rupees have already been spent for diesel and food. The families of detained fishers are facing hardship," he added.



Y Anbudhasan, father of detained fisherman Ajin from Erayumanthurai, said, "We came to know about their detention only after three days. More than 11 days have passed now. The government must take steps for their release immediately."



PN Sridhar said the state government is taking measures to release the detained fishermen.

