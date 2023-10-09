Off the cuff: Tamil Nadu politics often civil amidst public 

By Express News Service

Etiquettes on stage

DMK and AIADMK have dominated Tamil Nadu politics for more than five decades and are known to be arch-rivals on the field. However, the rivalry is often muted when the two come together on stage during public events. In a recent public outreach meeting (Makkalai Thedi Mayor) conducted in Ambattur zone by the Chennai Corporation, AIADMK councillor (ward 84) J John was on the stage with the mayor, deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar and officials, were also seen exchanging courtesy smiles.

ILLUSTRATION : Sourav Roy

Tough choices

The functionaries of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s trust, most of them very close to the minister, had recently provided annadhanam (free meals) to around 12,000 devotees of Sri Parthasarathy temple in Triplicane. However, some members of DMK voiced their concerns that such activities appear to contradict the party’s core ideology and could provide ammunition to the BJP to project DMK as afraid of losing Hindu votes.

Missing face

During a party office opening ceremony by AIADMK at Thavittupalayam in Erode, which was attended by AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan, a banner was put up on behalf of the party’s Anthiyur north fishermen wing to welcome him. Incidentally, the banner did not have Jayalalithaa’s image in it, which created a flutter among the cadre in the area. To save face and avoid further embarrassment, her picture was hurriedly pasted on the banner before Sengottaiyan’s arrival.

Tough being a VIP

The tribal couple Bomman and Belli, who were featured in the documentary film The Elephant Whisperers that won an Oscar, have become a VIP among locals in the Nilgiris district and are most sought for functions like for inaugurations and birthday party celebrations. However, people are unhappy with their requests being turned down, not understanding the work they do. “The organisers are approaching us to get a date from the tribal couple to visit people’s home to take part in birthday celebrations. People don’t realise the care being given by them to the elephants as they won’t sleep or eat if Bomman is not available for even half-a-day as the elephants have created a bond with him,” said a forest range officer.

(Contributed by Mohan, S Kumaresan, P Srinivasan, S Senthil Kumar & Saravanan MP; Compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)

