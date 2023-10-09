Seven bodies brought to Tamil Nadu, villagers in grief

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/KRISHNAGIRI: Grief engulfed D Ammapettai village near Harur in Dharmapuri as bodies of seven people who died in the Attibelle cracker shop fire on Saturday were brought around 6 pm on Sunday. Among the victims, seven people — M Vedappan (21), P Athikesavan (18), M Sachin (20), S Illamparthi (19), T Vijayaraghavan (19), R Ashok (18), and V Giri (18) — were from the village. The bodies of M Nithish and K Santhosh of Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur, G Vasantharaj, J Abbas and G Prabhakaran of Kallakurichi, and M Antony Paulraj of Hosur in Krishnagiri were also sent to their homes after postmortem.

K Velayutham, a resident of D Ammapettai, said, “Our village was awake for the whole night on Saturday as wails of mothers and sisters, who will never see their loved ones again, rent the air. These youths, most of whom are college students, had gone to Attibele in search of jobs to earn some money ahead of Deepavali. This is common as there are less job opportunities in the district. It is extremely painful to watch our children die at such a young age. We hope both TN and Karnataka governments can prevent such accidents from happening in the future.”

M Mukesh, a relative of Vedappan, said, “Six of the deceased were students and had taken a 20-day leave to make some money ahead of the festival. Vedappan got married six months ago and left to Karnataka by promising his wife that he would return with enough money to celebrate Deepavali. Our family is in shambles now.”

BV Murali, a worker in a liquor outlet near the shop told TNIE they started to shift LPG cylinders from hotels after hearing the blast. “The shop had been functioning for about five years, and youths from TN come here for work ahead of the festival. On Sunday, TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani handed over a solatium of `3 lakh each to the kin of 14 victims.

Stalin, Palaniswami condole deaths

Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other leaders condoled the deaths on Sunday. Stalin expressed anguish over the deaths and said he has deputed ministers R Sakkarapani and Ma Subramanian to oversee the requirements of the injured and take steps for their transfer to TN. BJP state chief K Annamalai and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also expressed their condolences.

