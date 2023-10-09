Temple property row: DMK holds mirror to BJP in its reply to Modi

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its response to recent allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the DMK-led state government on the alleged misuse of temple properties and funds, the DMK IT wing on Sunday posted a 2.44-minute video on its official social media account, highlighting the DMK-led government’s extensive efforts to reclaim temple properties that had been encroached upon and misused by BJP functionaries. The video also underscores the saffron party’s push to free temples from the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

In the video, the IT wing recounts five specific incidents, including one in Puducherry, where BJP functionaries were implicated in encroachments on temple lands worth crores of rupees and plotting to smuggle idols. Notable instances include occupying a temple land spanning 23,800 square feet worth `50 crore belonging to Annamalaiyar temple by the district Hindu Munnani president and Union government advocate TS Sankar. The land was retrieved later.

Express ILLUSTRATION

The video also talks about BJP Kodaikanal town president, Sathishkumar, who was apprehended for attempting to sell Kallazhagar temple land and the saffron party’s Panruti town secretary, Ramachandran, who allegedly encroached upon `50 crore-worth temple land, which was subsequently reclaimed by HR&CE. The video also talks about Ramanathapuram district BJP’s minority wing president, Alexander, who was arrested for his involvement in planning an idol theft.

The video suggests that the HR&CE’s proactive actions in arresting BJP functionaries involved in these irregularities and reclaiming encroached temple properties have caused apprehension within the BJP. Commenting on the development, a DMK state-level functionary who preferred anonymity said, “The HR&CE department meticulously maintains records of temple properties and undergoes regular audits. However, income and properties of temples associated with various mutts in the state are continuously dwindling, with no proper accounting or audits.”

He further asserted that if the BJP genuinely intends to safeguard temple properties, they should demand transparency from the mutts through a white paper. Otherwise, their call to free temples from government control appears to be a guise for the exploitation of temple assets. Another DMK functionary pointed out that managing the vast expanse of temple properties across various districts is a complex task, and only the government can effectively oversee the properties, since the temples were originally constructed by previous governments and public properties were donated to the temples.

In response to the claims made by DMK IT wing, BJP’s state vice president, Narayanan Thirupathy, said, “We do not condone wrongdoing, regardless of the party affiliation of the accused. The HR&CE department should reflect on its responsibility for temple land encroachments and improper occupation. The DMK IT wing’s video exposes the department’s shortcomings in protecting temple properties. Therefore, we have been advocating for the liberation of temples from government control for the past four decades.”

‘What about temples associated with mutts?’

A DMK state-level functionary said, the HR&CE department maintains records of temple properties and undergoes regular audits. “However, income and properties of temples associated with various mutts in the state are continuously dwindling, with no proper accounting,” he said.

