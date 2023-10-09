Thanjavur, Villupuram to soon join list of railway stations with Braille navigation maps

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur and Villupuram would soon join a list of the few stations under Southern Railway with disabled-friendly facilities like Braille navigation maps and QR codes that list out the amenities on the premises through sign language videos.

Currently, Tiruchy junction is the only station under Tiruchy railway division boasting of such facilities. The Braille map of the entire station on display at the main entrance came up only about two months ago. Braille boards are also placed in front of the station master's office, waiting halls, potable water dispenser, the government railway police and other offices at the station.

Such assistance for the disabled would soon be made available at Thanjavur and Villupuram stations as well, railway officials said. The facilities that are being put in place using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds would come up in other stations as well, they added.

On the proposal, R Balasubramaniam, a visually-challenged passenger, said, “Whenever we try to find our way through a railway station, we often get distracted by the sounds from locomotives and the passengers. The Braille tiles on the floor and the boards at Tiruchy junction hence are of great help to us. We want the railways to set up the facilities in all stations.”

Pointing to the QR code facility at Tiruchy junction, Anand Raj, a hearing-impaired passenger, said, “If one scans it, a sign language video will pop up [listing the facilities at the station]. The Union government should consider allocating special funds to implement such a system in all government offices, railway stations and other transport hubs.”

Stations in Tamil Nadu currently with Braille navigation maps:

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram and Tiruchy junction.

