Home States Tamil Nadu

Truck dumps waste on road, owner fined Rs 10k by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation

Based on the instructions from the East Zone Assistant Commissioner and Zonal Sanitary Officer,

Published: 09th October 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Waste dumped

For representational purposes

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on a private truck owner for illegally dumping waste on the public road near Singanallur. Based on a tip-off, the sanitary department officials of the civic body caught a truck driver red-handed while he was dumping garbage on the road behind the VGM Hospital on Tiruchy Road on Thursday. The driver had collected waste from a private apartment near the police quarters area in Ward 60 of the East Zone.

Based on the instructions from the East Zone Assistant Commissioner and Zonal Sanitary Officer, Ward 60 Sanitary Inspector detained the truck and levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on the truck owner. Although the owner was fined by the civic body, sources said the apartment owner who hired him was let go with no action. Sources said, "While the truck driver and owner were fined, the civic body failed to take action against the apartment owner who hired the truck. A phone call from former MLA and DMK district functionary Kathick asking not to impose any fine against the apartment owner stopped the civic body officials from taking action."

When inquired about the accusation, Karthick's wife Lakumi Ilanjelvi, who is also the CCMC East Zone Chairperson, told TNIE that no such phone calls were made and some people blamed them out of vendetta.
She added, "Action must be taken against the truck owner as well as the apartment owner. There are around six private garbage collectors who collect bulk waste from apartments and dispose of it safely. Apartments must hand over waste to them or pay the necessary charges to CCMC to collect garbage. But the apartment has done neither. Steps will be taken to levy fines on the apartment too for dumping the garbage on the streets."

Speaking to TNIE, K Jeevamurugaraj, sanitary inspector of Ward 60 in the East Zone said, "We didn't receive any call from the former MLA's office. We imposed a fine on the truck owner because he told the apartment owner that he would dispose of the waste safely. However, we shall check with the apartment owner."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Waste Dumping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp