Two engineering students among three held for stealing goats, chicken in Erode

By Express News Service

ERODE:  District police arrested three students, including two engineering students, for stealing goats and chicken in Erode. The suspects were identified as Ranjith Kumar (21) of Siruvalur, Hariprasad (20) of Karattadipalayam and Kavin (19) of Gobichettipalayam.

Sources said, “On Saturday, Gobichettipalayam police were conducting a vehicle check in Kalramani area. At that time, the police caught the three who came on two bikes with two goats and two country chickens. Their inquiry revealed that they had stolen them. Police then took them to the station.”

Ranjith Kumar and Hariprasad were studying at a private engineering college in Sathyamangalam. Ranjith Kumar was a fourth year student. Hariprasad was a third year student. Kavin was a student of a private nursing college, police said. 

“They had been stealing animals from Gobichettipalayam, Kadathur, Siruvalur and Nambiyur. They planned to sell the goats at a higher price after the end of ‘Puratasi’ month.” a police officer said.  Seven goats, two country chicken and three bikes were confiscated from them. All three were arrested on Saturday evening.

