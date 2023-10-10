‘Amendment that allows liquor in international meets to be tabled in current session’: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram on Monday informed the Madras High Court that a bill amending the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, is slated to be tabled in the Assembly.

He made the submission before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, when a petition filed by advocate K Balu, president of Advocates Forum for Social Justice, came up for hearing.

He had stated that the bill would be tabled on Monday itself. However, it was not tabled, but it is likely to be done in the current session, which will last for two more days. The AG wanted the court to dismiss the petition. The case was adjourned.

It may be noted that the state government issued two GOs early this year to amendment the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and permit) Rules, 1981, in order to allow possession of liquor and serving to guests, visitors and participants in the international/national conferences, summits held in conference halls/convention centres, other than in the precincts of educational institutions.

