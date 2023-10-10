Anganwadi worker kills self in Madurai, names official in note

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 40-year-old Anganwadi worker was found dead at her house in Madurai on Monday. The deceased was identified as B Amsavalli of Thaikal Third Street, who worked with the Anganwadi on Taikal Fourth Street. According to the Vilakuthoon police, she was found dead by her son, Suryanarayanan, on Monday morning. They had met last on Sunday. On information, the police arrived at the spot and sent the body for an autopsy at the Government Rajaji Hospital. The police also discovered a suicide note, in which she blamed the child development officer for her death. Amsavalli's family, along with Anganwadi workers, demanded action against the officer and refused to accept her body. The protesting workers also claimed that the officers forced them to meet all expenses of the Anganwadi centre, said police, who assured to take action. It was only after this that the family accepted her body. Vilakuthoon police registered a case under 174 of the CrPC and are investigating further.(Those having suicidal thoughts shall call Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).