Assembly resolution asks centre to direct Karnataka to give Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the union government to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the directions of the Supreme Court. All parties except the BJP, which staged a walkout, supported the resolution.

Speaker M Appavu declared the resolution as unanimously passed after the main opposition AIADMK too supported it following a debate. The BJP wanted the resolution to be amended pledging support to the nationalisation of rivers and the Dam Safety Act.

“In order to protect the livelihood of Cauvery delta farmers, who are the basis of Tamil Nadu’s agriculture, this august house unanimously urges the union government to direct Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu as stipulated in the final verdict of the Supreme Court,” the resolution said.

The CM said the Karnataka government has created an artificial crisis and had failed to release Cauvery water that’s due to Tamil Nadu. Giving a detailed account of the efforts taken by Tamil Nadu to get water from the neighbouring state, Stalin said the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee is scheduled to review the situation on October 12. In that meeting, Tamil Nadu would demand that Karnataka should make good the shortfall in release of water as directed by the CWRC and CWMA and also press for its water share due for the next 15 days, the CM said.

‘Won’t make any compromise in getting Cauvery water to TN’

“The state will also take appropriate steps in consultation with legal experts,” the CM said. “We are in need of getting our due share of Cauvery water to save the standing kuruvai crop and for cultivating samba. The resolution is being moved in the interest of farmers. We will strive to get Cauvery water without making any compromises.

The union government should act in an appropriate manner and ensure Cauvery water for the people of Tamil Nadu. I promise that the DMK government will make all efforts without any hesitation,” Stalin said. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said while attending the INDIA bloc meeting in Bengaluru, the CM, in a friendly manner, could have told his Karnataka counterpart to release water.

To this, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said having an alliance with a party is different from claiming the water rights of the state. Also, any talks with Karnataka would not augur well for Tamil Nadu since the neighbouring state might present this as an excuse before the SC during the case hearing. The demand is being made out of ignorance, Duraimurugan said.

Palaniswami also said compensation announced for crop loss should be hiked. Karnataka has been ruled by national parties Congress and BJP. Only when appropriate pressure is exerted on these governments, Tamil Nadu would get water, he said. Palaniswami also said only after six months, Mettur dam would receive water and during this period, the government should ensure drinking water for more than 20 districts that depend on Cauvery water.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said the resolution should be modified to include the Tamil Nadu government’s support to the Dam Safety Bill nationalisation of rivers. Replying to her, Duraimurugan said the DMK always supported the nationalisation of rivers. But after Vanathi insisted on modification of resolution, the Speaker said the topics that the BJP MLAs wish to add to the resolution are different from that of the subject matter of the resolution.

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the union government to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the directions of the Supreme Court. All parties except the BJP, which staged a walkout, supported the resolution. Speaker M Appavu declared the resolution as unanimously passed after the main opposition AIADMK too supported it following a debate. The BJP wanted the resolution to be amended pledging support to the nationalisation of rivers and the Dam Safety Act. “In order to protect the livelihood of Cauvery delta farmers, who are the basis of Tamil Nadu’s agriculture, this august house unanimously urges the union government to direct Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu as stipulated in the final verdict of the Supreme Court,” the resolution said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CM said the Karnataka government has created an artificial crisis and had failed to release Cauvery water that’s due to Tamil Nadu. Giving a detailed account of the efforts taken by Tamil Nadu to get water from the neighbouring state, Stalin said the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee is scheduled to review the situation on October 12. In that meeting, Tamil Nadu would demand that Karnataka should make good the shortfall in release of water as directed by the CWRC and CWMA and also press for its water share due for the next 15 days, the CM said. ‘Won’t make any compromise in getting Cauvery water to TN’ “The state will also take appropriate steps in consultation with legal experts,” the CM said. “We are in need of getting our due share of Cauvery water to save the standing kuruvai crop and for cultivating samba. The resolution is being moved in the interest of farmers. We will strive to get Cauvery water without making any compromises. The union government should act in an appropriate manner and ensure Cauvery water for the people of Tamil Nadu. I promise that the DMK government will make all efforts without any hesitation,” Stalin said. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said while attending the INDIA bloc meeting in Bengaluru, the CM, in a friendly manner, could have told his Karnataka counterpart to release water. To this, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said having an alliance with a party is different from claiming the water rights of the state. Also, any talks with Karnataka would not augur well for Tamil Nadu since the neighbouring state might present this as an excuse before the SC during the case hearing. The demand is being made out of ignorance, Duraimurugan said. Palaniswami also said compensation announced for crop loss should be hiked. Karnataka has been ruled by national parties Congress and BJP. Only when appropriate pressure is exerted on these governments, Tamil Nadu would get water, he said. Palaniswami also said only after six months, Mettur dam would receive water and during this period, the government should ensure drinking water for more than 20 districts that depend on Cauvery water. BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said the resolution should be modified to include the Tamil Nadu government’s support to the Dam Safety Bill nationalisation of rivers. Replying to her, Duraimurugan said the DMK always supported the nationalisation of rivers. But after Vanathi insisted on modification of resolution, the Speaker said the topics that the BJP MLAs wish to add to the resolution are different from that of the subject matter of the resolution.