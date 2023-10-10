Assembly session as per BAC's decision to end on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The current Assembly session, as per the decision of the business advisory committee (BAC) of the House, will extend until Wednesday. Speaker M Appavu told reporters that Assembly proceedings will continue for two more days. On Tuesday, debate on the first supplementary estimates for the fiscal year 2023-2024 will commence. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu will respond to a debate on supplementary estimates.

Regarding allocation of seating, specifically the deputy opposition leader’s seat being next to the opposition leader, Appavu said such decisions fall under the purview of the Speaker’s authority within the Assembly. During the initial day of the ongoing session, the House paid tributes with obituary references to former members EA Liyaudeen Sait, K Palaniammal and VA Andamuthu. The Assembly also expressed condolence for the loss of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, former chief secretary P Sabanayagam, former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan.

Meanwhile, AIADMK whip SP Velumani expressed disappointment over the decision of BAC, which has decided to conclude the ongoing session on Wednesday itself. He told reporters outside the Assembly, “There are a lot of issues to discuss. The request for conducting an Assembly for more days by various political parties was not accepted.” An Australian Parliamentary delegation led by Milton Dick, Speaker of the Australian Parliament, witnessed the proceedings during question hour on Monday. The speaker greeted the delegation on behalf of members of the House.

CHENNAI: The current Assembly session, as per the decision of the business advisory committee (BAC) of the House, will extend until Wednesday. Speaker M Appavu told reporters that Assembly proceedings will continue for two more days. On Tuesday, debate on the first supplementary estimates for the fiscal year 2023-2024 will commence. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu will respond to a debate on supplementary estimates. Regarding allocation of seating, specifically the deputy opposition leader’s seat being next to the opposition leader, Appavu said such decisions fall under the purview of the Speaker’s authority within the Assembly. During the initial day of the ongoing session, the House paid tributes with obituary references to former members EA Liyaudeen Sait, K Palaniammal and VA Andamuthu. The Assembly also expressed condolence for the loss of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, former chief secretary P Sabanayagam, former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan. Meanwhile, AIADMK whip SP Velumani expressed disappointment over the decision of BAC, which has decided to conclude the ongoing session on Wednesday itself. He told reporters outside the Assembly, “There are a lot of issues to discuss. The request for conducting an Assembly for more days by various political parties was not accepted.” An Australian Parliamentary delegation led by Milton Dick, Speaker of the Australian Parliament, witnessed the proceedings during question hour on Monday. The speaker greeted the delegation on behalf of members of the House.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });