BJP ward councillor went on hunger strike in Chennai

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A BJP councillor of ward 14 observed a day-long hunger strike near Vivekananda Nagar on Monday, alleging a lack of development works in his area, and accused the ruling DMK government of bias. Ward 14 includes Anna Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Gopal Nagar, and VOC Nagar, with around 1,000 residents living here.



Councillor Dhanabalan accused the DMK government of being partial and not taking up any developmental works in his area. He cited the example of a garbage dump site in Anna Nagar, which he wants to be removed altogether since it has turned into a health hazard for the residents. He said it has been brought to the corporation's attention, but to no avail. He also listed cases of broken sewage pipelines and the consequent sewage overflow, which have turned the areas into breeding grounds for diseases.



The councillor also pointed out the absence of stormwater drainage systems in Gopal Nagar, which results in flooding in houses, especially during rains. Dhanabalan further claimed that most people live without basic amenities, and warned of a protest besieging the corporation office and blocking the road if the situation persists.



When contacted, Corporation Commissioner N Ravichandran said sewage works are underway, and that the garbage will be cleared from the site. “There is no bias against ward 14, and it has been equal importance,” he added.

