Check for prima facie case, Madurai Bench of Madras HC tells court in custodial torture complaint

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered the Rajapalayam Judicial Magistrate to reconsider a man’s custodial torture complaint after the complaint was dismissed on the grounds that there were certain contradictions in the statements of the witnesses.

“At the stage of taking cognisance, the learned magistrate cannot peruse the veracity of the witnesses and the duty of the magistrate is to see whether any prima facie material is available to constitute the offence or not,” Justice P Dhanabal observed.

He passed the order on a revision petition filed by Ilampiraiyan, which sought the court to set aside the order passed by the magistrate on April 8, 2019, dismissing the private complaint filed by Ilampiraiyan against a few policemen under Section 200 CrPC (Examination of the complainant under oath to decide on taking cognisance of a complaint).

Ilampiraiyan stated in his petition that on August 26, 2018, when he was returning home by foot, the policemen intercepted and interrogated him. They physically and verbally abused him using his caste name and the humiliation and physical assault continued at the police station as well, he alleged, adding that a case was also foisted against him.

Though he sustained bleeding injuries on his face, he was remanded in the false case, without being provided any medical treatment. The doctor also gave a false medical certificate declaring him fit for remand, he claimed.

Following this, Ilampiraiyan made a private complaint against the policemen before the Rajapalayam Magistrate, but the latter dismissed the same without perusing the materials submitted by him. Seeking a revision of the said order, he approached the HC.

Justice Dhanabal noted from the statement given by the petitioner that prima facie materials are available to take cognisance of the complaint. Stating that the magistrate has dismissed the private complaint without even discussing about the documents filed by the petitioner and the injuries sustained by him, the judge held that the order of the magistrate is liable to be set aside. The judge remanded the matter back to the magistrate with a direction to reconsider and pass orders after perusing the complaint and all the records and statements of witnesses.

