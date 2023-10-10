Home States Tamil Nadu

Family of Annur woman who died after childbirth in hospital given land

Officials from revenue, health, and police departments pacified them with an assurance of compensation and a detailed investigation in the case.

Published: 10th October 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Maternal death , Death during childbirth

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  District collector Kranthi Kumar Pati handed over a patta for two cents of land to the mother of Vanmathi (22) of Sokkampalayam in Annur, who died due to an alleged power outage during pregnancy, in Annur government hospital last year,

Vanmathi was admitted in the Annur GH for delivery on September 21, 2022. But she was shifted to a private hospital minutes before she was to undergo a C-section allegedly due to power failure. She died on September 24. Following this, her family staged a protest alleging medical negligence.

Officials from revenue, health, and police departments pacified them with an assurance of compensation and a detailed investigation in the case. However, claiming that they were not provided compensation, the family staged a protest in Annur taluk office recently.

On Monday, the collector handed over patta for two cents of land at Sokkampalayam to Vanmathi’s mother R Selvi (44). P Raman, an activist who has been demanding a fair investigation into Vanmathi’s death, said, “We have been demanding a copy of the investigation report prepared by the RDO (Coimbatore North). Our demand is that the doctors should face action for negligence.”

Officials said the district administration has paid for her medical expenses of Rs 1 lakh after getting CSR funds and that `4000 would be paid to the family every month till Vanmathi’s girl completes her education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annur government hospital power outage childbirth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp