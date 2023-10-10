Family of Annur woman who died after childbirth in hospital given land

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: District collector Kranthi Kumar Pati handed over a patta for two cents of land to the mother of Vanmathi (22) of Sokkampalayam in Annur, who died due to an alleged power outage during pregnancy, in Annur government hospital last year,

Vanmathi was admitted in the Annur GH for delivery on September 21, 2022. But she was shifted to a private hospital minutes before she was to undergo a C-section allegedly due to power failure. She died on September 24. Following this, her family staged a protest alleging medical negligence.

Officials from revenue, health, and police departments pacified them with an assurance of compensation and a detailed investigation in the case. However, claiming that they were not provided compensation, the family staged a protest in Annur taluk office recently.

On Monday, the collector handed over patta for two cents of land at Sokkampalayam to Vanmathi’s mother R Selvi (44). P Raman, an activist who has been demanding a fair investigation into Vanmathi’s death, said, “We have been demanding a copy of the investigation report prepared by the RDO (Coimbatore North). Our demand is that the doctors should face action for negligence.”

Officials said the district administration has paid for her medical expenses of Rs 1 lakh after getting CSR funds and that `4000 would be paid to the family every month till Vanmathi’s girl completes her education.

