Hearing on suo motu revision of cases against Minister K Ponmudi adjourned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a suo motu revision against the order of a trial court discharging Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi from a disproportionate assets case to October 19, 2023. Justice G Jayachandran adjourned the case based on a request made by the minister’s counsel NR Elango.

He had sought adjournment and said that a challenge to the order of the High Court’s decision to initiate suo motu revision was made before the Supreme Court and the matter may be taken up next week. He also said that certain documents from the trial court have to be translated, and so, time was required to go ahead with the case.

The suo motu revision was taken up by Justice N Anand Venkatesh against the order of the district court in Vellore discharging the minister and his wife from the wealth case. While initiating the suo motu revision, he had blamed that a calculated attempt to undermine and thwart the criminal justice system was being made. Since Justice Anand Venkatesh moved to Madurai bench for a three-month stint, the revision case is being heard by Justice Jayachandran.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a suo motu revision against the order of a trial court discharging Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi from a disproportionate assets case to October 19, 2023. Justice G Jayachandran adjourned the case based on a request made by the minister’s counsel NR Elango. He had sought adjournment and said that a challenge to the order of the High Court’s decision to initiate suo motu revision was made before the Supreme Court and the matter may be taken up next week. He also said that certain documents from the trial court have to be translated, and so, time was required to go ahead with the case. The suo motu revision was taken up by Justice N Anand Venkatesh against the order of the district court in Vellore discharging the minister and his wife from the wealth case. While initiating the suo motu revision, he had blamed that a calculated attempt to undermine and thwart the criminal justice system was being made. Since Justice Anand Venkatesh moved to Madurai bench for a three-month stint, the revision case is being heard by Justice Jayachandran.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });