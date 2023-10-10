Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam workers seek incentives

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: During the weekly grievance redressal meeting held on Monday, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) workers demanded performance-based and team-based incentives, in line with a government order passed in 2022.



Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district secretary Petchimuthu, who led the workers, said that the office of the director of public health and preventive medicine had issued an order dated July 19, 2022, which assures the aforementioned incentives to MTM workers.



"These workers play a great role in preventing endemic and seasonal diseases, with their meagre salaries. The government assured to provide an incentive of Rs 2000, but has not sanctioned it yet. MTM workers have to work as per the wishes of their superiors, including on government holidays, and are treated with derision. The government should also release a work schedule and ensure that their job is respectable. The salaries must also be credited in time," said Petchimuthu.



The meeting also saw the NTK cadre, led by Christantine Rajasekar, seeking government intervention in the suicide of the post-graduate medical student of the Kulasekaram Mookambigai Medical College. "The suspects named in the note should be arrested. A mere FIR against the accused professors is not enough," he said.



Locals of Keelamudiman sought the intervention of the district administration to remove encroachments on a 12-foot-wide road in the south colony. The encroachments have resulted in the road shrinking to two feet. Meanwhile, residents of MGR Nagar near Thalamuthunagar urged District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj to provide them with free house pattas, since 90% of the locality lies below the poverty line.

THOOTHUKUDI: During the weekly grievance redressal meeting held on Monday, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) workers demanded performance-based and team-based incentives, in line with a government order passed in 2022. Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district secretary Petchimuthu, who led the workers, said that the office of the director of public health and preventive medicine had issued an order dated July 19, 2022, which assures the aforementioned incentives to MTM workers. "These workers play a great role in preventing endemic and seasonal diseases, with their meagre salaries. The government assured to provide an incentive of Rs 2000, but has not sanctioned it yet. MTM workers have to work as per the wishes of their superiors, including on government holidays, and are treated with derision. The government should also release a work schedule and ensure that their job is respectable. The salaries must also be credited in time," said Petchimuthu. The meeting also saw the NTK cadre, led by Christantine Rajasekar, seeking government intervention in the suicide of the post-graduate medical student of the Kulasekaram Mookambigai Medical College. "The suspects named in the note should be arrested. A mere FIR against the accused professors is not enough," he said. Locals of Keelamudiman sought the intervention of the district administration to remove encroachments on a 12-foot-wide road in the south colony. The encroachments have resulted in the road shrinking to two feet. Meanwhile, residents of MGR Nagar near Thalamuthunagar urged District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj to provide them with free house pattas, since 90% of the locality lies below the poverty line.