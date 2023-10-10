‘Medals, certificates not given to all marathon runners’

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The marathon organized by the district administration on Saturday to commemorate former CM Annadurai’s birth anniversary received flak from sports enthusiasts who said neither medals nor certificates were given to participants.

The marathon, held on behalf of the Ministry of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, was conducted in two categories--ages 17-25 and above 25 years. C Manikandan (37), one of the runners, said, “Runners participate in marathons due to the passion. Usually, all marathons will provide medals and certificates to all participants, not just the winners.

But, this marathon failed to do the same.” P Ramasamy (54) another runner said, “The marathon was conducted on behalf of the government and each participant should be provided with a certificate. Snacks or refreshments were not provided as is customary in marathons. Also, no elaborate arrangements were made to provide drinking water in the route.”

Speaking to TNIE, District Sports Officer Raghu said, “We did not collect entry fee from participants as is done in private events. As per the government order, players who came in the first 10 places were given prizes and certificates. A total of 370 athletes participated. Few of them opined that medals could have been given. We will fulfil their expectations in next year’s marathon.”

