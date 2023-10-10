Reconsider plan to build central prison in Sirumalai, say Madurai farmers

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Over 40 farmers from Thethur area in Vadipatti taluk petitioned district collector MS Sangeetha to make efforts to stop the establishment of a central prison in the foothills of Sirumalai.

"In 1972, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi gave the forest lands to 1,000 landless farmers in the foothills of Sirumalai. For the past 50 years, we are doing agricultural activities for livelihood. A few farmers received pattas for their land while those remaining are trying to get pattas from the district administration. Last month, revenue department officials removed their fencing, houses, and cow shelter, following which we staged protest," read the petition.



The farmers also submitted a petition to the Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy to stop this project. He assured to make efforts to change the location of the proposed central prison.



Speaking to TNIE, Vadipatti Tahsildar A Moorthy said district collector MS Sangeetha had inspected the place for establishing the central prison. It is porambokke land. Till now, no G.O. has been passed for either acquisition or establishing the prison, she added.

