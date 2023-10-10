Rosatom completes crucial tests on parts of KKNPP 1K MW reactors

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The In-Core Instrumentation System (ICIS) and System for Integrated Analysis (SIA) for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project's (KKNPP) Unit 3 were tested by Rosatom Automated Control Systems JSC (RASU JSC), a company of Rosatom State Corporation with representatives of Nuclear Power Corporation of India LTD (NPCIL).



In a statement, Russia's Rosatom said the testing of automated leakage detection subsystems for Units 3 and 4 were also completed. "Acceptance tests and comprehensive integration tests were carried out at the site of the manufacturer, Specialized Scientific Research Institute for Instrumentation Engineering (SNIIP JSC), a company under the management of RASU JSC.

ICIS and SIA were the first subsystems to receive a confirmation of readiness. Equipment within these systems ensures acquisition, analysis and transmission of information on the reactor state to the Main Control Room (MCR). After that, leakage monitoring systems (ALMS, ALMS-2, HLMS, HLMS-2, HLPS-2P and LMS PHRS HE) were tested together with NPCIL representatives. Following all the tests, the equipment will be shipped to the KKNPP site in Tamil Nadu by the end of 2023," it added.



"All these subsystems are part of MCDS - reactor monitoring, control and diagnostic system. They ensure monitoring and control of the reactor plant in different operating modes, and have a project-specific design that takes into account technical features of the future power unit and the customer's requirements. In this case, the equipment has been designed for KKNPP Units 3 and 4 with VVER-1000 reactors," said Dmitry Kukushkin, Head of KKNPP I&C Project Office, RASU JSC.



Similar equipment developed together with NRC Kurchatov Institute was installed at KKNPP Units 1 and 2 many years ago, and it has been operating without any issues, the statement noted.

